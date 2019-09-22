Inter Milan stay top in Serie A after derby win

Rome, 22 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 in an intense derby Saturday to stay top in the Italian Serie A on a perfect 12 points as champions Juventus trail on 10.

Marcelo Brozovic had Inter‘s first goal allowed in the 49th after the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out an offside and Romelu Lukaku soared to nod in the winner on 78, but the Nerazzurri also threatened when Danilo D’Ambrosio hit the post in the first half and substitute Stefano Sensi shook the bar.

Inter substitute Antonio Candreva saw his deflected drive come off the post in injury time.

Earlier in Turin Aaron Ramsey found a lucky goal on his Juventus debut as the title holders rallied to a 2-1 victory against visiting newcomers Verona.

The promoted guests went ahead in spectacular fashion on 21 minutes as Samuel Di Carmine fired a penalty against the post and Darko Lazovic hit the bar on the rebound before Miguel Veloso struck from distance to find the upper left corner.

Juve’s living legend Gianluigi Buffon stood no chance as he played his first game since returning from a successful season at Paris Saint-Germain, but saw Ramsey level 10 minutes later with a drive crucially deflected by Koray Gunter.

After the break the 41-year-old goalkeeper made great saves on Mattia Zaccagni and Lazovic as he equalled the record of 902 games with Italian clubs set by AC Milan’s retired defender Paolo Maldini.

Another penalty taken from Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead in the 49th following Gunter’s flooring of Juan Cuadrado.

Marash Kumbulla was dismissed in stoppage time as Verona closed their third game this season with 10 men.

Also debuting with Juve was defender Merih Demiral, who fouled Di Carmine for Verona’s penalty, while new Juve coach Maurizio Sarri had his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium after his recovery from pneumonia.

“It was a difficult game, but the important thing is that the team did well, we were losing and we recovered,” Ronaldo said.

“After the Champions League we were tired, it’s normal after such an intense game like the one (drawn 2-2 Wednesday) against Atletico, but we take three points and go ahead.”

Earlier action saw newcomers Brescia win 1-0 at Udinese to bounce back after two straight defeats.

Brazilian forward Romulo found the winner in the 57th partly thanks to a deflection from Sebastian De Maio to help Brescia move on to six points.

They sit alongside Napoli, Atalanta, Torino, Milan and Cagliari, who beat visiting Genoa 3-1 on Friday. Udinese have three, one less than Genoa and Verona, after four games.

Six games close matchday 4 on Sunday.