India bans e-cigarettes saying they pose health risk for children

India has decided to ban e-cigarettes because they endanger the health of youth in the country, federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced Wednesday.

The federal cabinet has approved an ordnance to ban production, manufacture, import, export, transport, distribution, sales, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes, Sitharaman said.

The ban includes the manufacture and production of similar products. Currently, e-cigarettes are not manufactured in India and are imported or assembled in the country.

First-time offenders could face a year’s imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 rupees (1,404 dollars), federal Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said. A second offence would fetch three years’ imprisonment or a fine of 500,000 rupees.

So far there are no studies in India on the health impact of the use of e-cigarettes but studies in the United States indicate that young people were at grave risk, Sudan said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research and similar organizations had recommended a ban.

E-cigarettes were becoming a style statement for the youth, Sitharaman said.

Various farmers’ associations in India have also been demanding a ban on e-cigarettes saying they were negatively impacting tobacco farmers.

The government’s ordnance has to be approved by parliament within six months.