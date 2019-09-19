0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSocietyVideo statement

Increased transparency in fighting disinformation

Propaganda, disinformation and cheap quasi-news stories promote hatred and violence, create paranoia and conspiracy, undermine democracy and national security. They are not even close to resembling freedom of speech. On the contrary, they aim to manipulate people and create conflicts. Therefore, we must learn to differentiate between lies and constructive criticism as allies in our work, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 19 September 2019 15:44

