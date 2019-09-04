0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

I deny with indignation all allegations of involvement, says Remenski

MP Frosina Remenski was questioned for over two hours at the Prosecutor’s Office for fighting organized crime and corruption on Wednesday. She said she had told the prosecutor everything in connection with the Racket case, the international association and everything in the interest of the investigation. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 September 2019 13:42
