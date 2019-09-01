Hurricane Dorian strengthens to category 5

Miami/Washington, 1 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Storm Dorian strengthened to the highest-level category 5 early Sunday, the US Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said.

Dorian was bearing down on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas with sustained winds of 260 kilometres per hour, the centre said, warning of a life-threatening storm surge and very heavy rainfall.

Authorities urged the 400,000-strong population of the islands to seek shelter or higher ground.

The hurricane was about 55 kilometres from Great Abaco Island and is expected to continue near Grand Bahama Island later on Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologists fear that the slow-moving centre of the storm could remain over the Bahamas for a long time and cause great damage.

Dorian is moving towards the east coast of the US state of Florida, but metorologists believe it may turn north before it gets the chance to make landfall, then heading towards Georgia and South Carolina late Monday or Tuesday.

The NHC issued a tropical storm warning for the east coast of Florida. Residents in the region are preparing for floods with sandbags and stocking up on supplies and petrol.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged residents in coastal areas to prepare for the storm, also cancelling his visit to Poland, saying he needed to be on hand for Dorian.

On Saturday, however, Trump departed for a Golf weekend, adding that he would be back in Washington for a crisis meeting on Sunday.

After hurricane Maria hit the US territory of Puerto Rico in 2017 it took Trump two weeks to visit the devastated island.