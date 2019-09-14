Hong Kong anti-government protests thwarted by police, opposition

Anti-government protesters struggled to stage demonstrations on Saturday as they were pushed back by a heavy police presence and pro-China groups at events planned across multiple districts.

A march planned for Tin Shui Wai district in the New Territories only drew several hundred protesters after it failed to receive police approval, with hundreds of police appeared to be stationed across the district and roadblocks set up to slow passing traffic.

“[The police] rejected our protest, so all of our activities are illegal. Many people are afraid to break the law so they won’t come,” said one masked protester who asked not to be named as she watched protesters begin to disperse.

A small procession through the district ended abruptly when police prevented residents from proceeding further, prompting many protesters to change out of their usual black uniform and pass off protest gear like masks and helmets to nearby residents to avoid a stop and search.

Earlier on Saturday, clashes between pro-China and anti-government protesters broke out as several small sit-ins were staged across the city.

Hundreds of people wielding the red Chinese flag gathered in a shopping mall in Kowloon Bay, where they clashed with a group anti-government protesters staging one of several mall sit-ins planned for the afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the Fortress Hill neighborhood of Hong Kong island, residents dressed in blue t-shirts with the words “I love HK police” attacked bystanders, according to public broadcaster RTHK.