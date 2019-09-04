Greek police fire tear gas during violent migrant protest on Lesbos

Athens, 4 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Greek police said they used tear gas to subdue violent protests by migrants at an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos.

Around 50 young people sparked the protest demanding to be transferred from Lesbos’ Moira refugee camp to the mainland.

Some threw stones at officers and staff, triggering a police reaction. There were no reports of possible injuries.

The camp Moira was built for 3,000 people, but around 9,000 are presently crowded inside. The situation is similar in the camps on other Greek Aegean islands – Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.

Several of the camps serve to process asylum applications of people arriving from Turkey.

Under an EU-Turkey deal from 2016, those whose application is rejected are to be returned to Turkey, but the processing is outpaced by new arrivals, which has led to dramatic overcrowding.

This week Greek authorities transferred a large group of asylum seekers, mostly from vulnerable groups, from Lesbos to the mainland in order to protect them and ease the pressure in the camp.