Greece moves migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland

Athens, 2 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Greece on Monday began moving asylum seekers from Lesbos in the Aegean islands to the mainland to reduce the pressure on overcrowded camps.

A ferry took 640 people, mostly minors, women and families, to Thessaloniki in the north, with another ship due to transfer more people during the day.

In all, the government plans to relocate 1,500 people from Lesbos, state broadcaster ERT said.

Thousands of migrants have made it from Turkey to the Greek islands in recent days, further aggravating the situation in the migrant camps.

Those transferred to the mainland can no longer be returned to Turkey under a migration pact struck between Brussels and Ankara, the European Commission said on Monday.

The European Union’s executive expressed concern at the surge in arrivals, with a spokeswoman noting that it “only serves to put additional pressure a system that is already under strain.”

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos is in contact with the Greek and Turkish authorities, and the commission stands ready to provide Athens with extra help, spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud added.

The capacity of migrant reception facilities on the Greek islands is put at 6,338 people, but they are presently dealing with around 25,000 asylum seekers and migrants living in poor conditions.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says that 23,700 people reached Greece by sea since the start of this year alone.

Under a 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union, Greece keeps the newcomers on its islands to process their asylum applications. Some are found eligible to stay in the EU, while the rest are returned to Turkey.

Under the deal however, the return of asylum seekers to Turkey can “only take place from the [Greek] islands,” Bertaud told journalists in Brussels.

The pact, agreed in March 2016, sought to shut down the Balkan migration route, the gateway to Europe for more than 1 million people in the previous 10 months. Countries further along the route also closed their borders to migrants, reducing the flow to a trickle.

But people still arrive on the Greek islands at a faster pace than the processing of asylum applications and subsequent returns to Turkey.

The new, conservative government in Athens promised to accelerate the processing of asylum applications and tighten border controls in order to reduce the influx and the pressure on its islands.