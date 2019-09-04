0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Government to host Independence Day celebration on Sunday

The government will host an Independence Day celebration entitled “The Colors of Independence” at the City Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to address the event.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 September 2019 16:15
