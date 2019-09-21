Government delegation to attend UN General Assembly in New York

Related Articles
Osmani: Both government and opposition should work together on start of EU accession negotiations
21 September 2019 15:57
Shekerinska-Metnar: By joining NATO North Macedonia becomes an important player for region and EU
21 September 2019 14:57
Deskoska says security of wiretapped materials in SPO building not compromised
21 September 2019 14:20
Frckoska: Janeva to testify before prosecutor Ruskoska on Sept. 24
21 September 2019 13:15
Event to mark World Alzheimer’s Day
21 September 2019 11:37
Mickoski: Government is against PPO deal
21 September 2019 11:22
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev says Mitsotakis experienced politician who means his country well21 July 2019 13:00
-
One dead after helicopter crash landing on Manhattan roof10 June 2019 21:47
-
“Pepper” exhibition of Macedonian artists in New York17 May 2019 9:25