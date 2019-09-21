0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Government delegation to attend UN General Assembly in New York

A government delegation will be in New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week, on Sept.23-28.

Silvana Kochovska 21 September 2019 12:25
