Google to pay nearly 1 billion euros to settle tax probe in France

Paris, 12 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Google will pay nearly a billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) in fines and taxes to end a years-long tax investigation in France, the tech giant and French authorities said on Thursday.

Google said that it will pay 465 million euros in additional taxes, while France’s financial prosecutors announced that the United States-based company would also pay 500 million euros in fines.

French tax investigators had concluded that Google failed in its tax obligations by not declaring activity on French territory to the French authorities. Google’s main European branch is in Ireland.

The fine, incurred by Google France and Google Ireland, was the result of a settlement. France first opened investigations in 2015.

French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said the settlement put a welcome end to their legal battle.

That such an investigation into a company could end with a settlement has only been possible in France since the introduction of a law in 2016.

Thursday’s sum is the most in tax proceedings that Google has thus far had to pay in Europe. In Italy, the company ended similar investigations with a 306-million-euro settlement in 2017.