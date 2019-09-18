German president rejects Poland’s WWII reparations demands

Berlin/Warsaw, 18 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday rejected Poland’s demands for reparations payments for World War II, saying this was not the right path for dealing with the past.

Steinmeier said the right way to move forward from the past was not to see it as over and finished, “but instead as a joint responsibility for a better future,” he told the Corriere della Sera newspaper ahead of his state visit to Italy.

“I hope that we will continue to go along this path with Poland, without losing ourselves in a backward-looking debate over reparations.”

A number of Polish politicians, including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, have in recent weeks spoken out in favour of Germany paying reparations to Poland, as the country prepares for a general election on October 13. However, Poland has not yet made an official request to Germany.

For the German government, the issue is legally closed, a stance most recently affirmed by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during his visit to Warsaw in August.

However, German politicians continue to underline the country’s lasting moral responsibility for the atrocities committed in World War II, as did Steinmeier during the World War II anniversary commemorations in Warsaw on September 1.

Steinmeier said he hoped that Germany and Poland could continue down a path towards forgiveness – referring to it as a painful and tedious path that previous generations had begun.

“For us Germans, that means not forgetting the past, accepting our guilt, and understanding our responsibility,” the German president said.