0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

German Ambassador Gerberich optimistic about positive decision in October

German Ambassador Thoma Gerberich is optimistic that a positive decision for start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia will be reached at the EU Summit in October.

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 September 2019 14:52

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close