Four killed as minibus hits roadside bomb in south-east Turkey

Istanbul, 12 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least four people were killed and 13 injured in south-east Turkey when the vehicle they were in hit a roadside bomb, local media reported on Thursday.

The victims were all civilians travelling on a minibus between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mus when the explosion occurred, state news agency Anadolu and pro-government daily Sabah reported.

The governor’s office in Diyarbakir blamed the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the attack.

The PKK, fighting for autonomy, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government would do everything in its power to find those responsible for the blast.