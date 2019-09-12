BalkansBalkans.Portal

Four killed as minibus hits roadside bomb in south-east Turkey

At least four people were killed and 13 injured in south-east Turkey when the vehicle they were in hit a roadside bomb, local media reported on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 September 2019 21:30

Istanbul, 12 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least four people were killed and 13 injured in south-east Turkey when the vehicle they were in hit a roadside bomb, local media reported on Thursday.

The victims were all civilians travelling on a minibus between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mus when the explosion occurred, state news agency Anadolu and pro-government daily Sabah reported.

The governor’s office in Diyarbakir blamed the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the attack.

The PKK, fighting for autonomy, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government would do everything in its power to find those responsible for the blast.

Таг
Back to top button
Close