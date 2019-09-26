Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

Paris, 26 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Jacques Chirac, president of France from 1995 to 2007, has died at the age of 86, news agency AFP reports quoting his son-in-law.

France’s National Assembly stood for a minute of silence after learning of the news, with one deputy gasping loudly when it was announced by assembly president Richard Ferrand.

The conservative Chirac was best known abroad for his staunch opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

At home, perhaps his greatest legacy was his acknowledgement, for the first time, of the French state’s role in the wartime round-up and arrest of Jewish people to Nazi death camps.

Chirac disappeared from public life in recent years. He reportedly suffered from severe ill health.