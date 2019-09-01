0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

FM Dimitrov to attend Bled Strategic Forum

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Monday and Tuesday will take part in the 14th Bled Strategic Forum, held in the Slovenian resort town of Bled.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 September 2019 16:00
