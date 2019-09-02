0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo statement

FM Dimitrov meets with EU’s incoming foreign policy chief in Bled

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at the 14th Bled Strategic Forum had brief conversations with Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who has been nominated as the new High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 September 2019 18:57
