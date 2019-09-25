Five injured in bombing in southern Turkey

Istanbul, 25 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least five people were injured in a bomb attack on police in Adana in southern Turkey on Wednesday, the province’s chief prosecutor said.

An explosive device went off as a vehicle belonging to special police forces drove by, Omer Faruk Yurdagul said.

No one was severely injured. No further details were available.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is often behind attacks on security officials in the region.

The Turkish military is fighting against the militia in Turkey’s southern and eastern provinces and since more recently in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Iraq on Monday. The authorities have blamed the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.