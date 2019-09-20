EUR 13 million EBRD loan to finance North Macedonia motorway improvements

Skopje, 20 September 2019 (MIA) – The citizens of North Macedonia will benefit from a more efficient and greener highway network thanks to a EUR 13 million EBRD loan to finance further improvements to the existing tolling system as well as new electronic toll stations. The upgrades will increase revenue, allowing North Macedonia’s motorway system to be funded more sustainably.

The loan will finance upgrades of five toll stations along the country’s Corridor VIII as well as the building of three new stations, all connected to a toll collection centre in the capital, Skopje, EBRD said in a press release.

Among other improvements, solar panels will be installed on all 15 toll stations nationwide to promote greater use of renewable energy. These panels will generate nearly half the electricity needed to run the stations.

The EBRD previously financed the construction and upgrade of eight toll stations along Corridor X, including installation of electronic toll collection equipment.

The EBRD loan is to North Macedonia’s Public Enterprise for State Roads, PESR. North Macedonia plans to unify its two different toll systems into a single fully interoperable one.

The EBRD has invested nearly EUR 1.9 billion in 117 projects in North Macedonia to date.