EU’s von der Leyen to lay out commission team for next five years 

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is due Tuesday to present her proposed team of top officials for the next five years.

Von der Leyen has been assembling her team of EU commissioners – one from each of the bloc’s 27 member states apart from departing Britain – ahead of their projected start date of November 1, when she is set to take over from commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The final line-up will be determined by the European Parliament, which will vote on the full package following a series of hustings. Several nominees – notably from Hungary, Poland and Romania – are expected to face headwinds.

The commission is the European Union’s executive, with a staff of around 32,000. It plays a key role in setting political priorities, initiating legislation and ensuring EU rules are adhered to.

On Monday, von der Leyen – Germany’s former defence minister and the first woman to run the commission – named the members of her proposed team, but not their portfolios. The list contains 13 women, including her, and 14 men. Gender parity was one of her key priorities.

It includes political heavyweights such as Italian ex-premier Paolo Gentiloni, established commissioners such as Denmark’s Margrethe Vestager and Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands – who are to get senior roles – and fresh faces such as 28-year-old Virginijus Sinkevicius of Lithuania.

Member states have been jostling for heavyweight economic portfolios. Besides von der Leyen, the only other designation made ahead of time was the next EU foreign policy chief, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell.