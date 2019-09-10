EU’s von der Leyen strives for balance with commission dream team

Brussels, 10 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen presented her proposed top officials on Tuesday, vowing the team would take “bold” climate action, strengthen Europe’s role on the world stage and “stand up for values and world-class standards.”

Her planned line-up includes EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is to keep her current role as well as overseeing digital issues, and Frans Timmermans, tasked with realizing von der Leyen’s environmental vision of making Europe climate neutral by 2050.

Together with Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia, in charge of overseeing financial services and economic issues, Dutch Timmermans and Danish Vestager are to form her tripartite leadership team of executive vice-presidents – should her nominations be approved by the European Parliament.

A key portfolio was also handed to Ireland’s Phil Hogan, who has been tapped to oversee trade and consequently negotiations on any future post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain.

Italy’s Paolo Gentiloni will cover taxation, the customs union and national budgets – a potentially controversial nomination given the previous government in Rome’s row with the EU over its public spending.

“They are now Europeans whose task is first and foremost to act in the interest of Europe,” the president-elect said of her nominees at a Brussels press conference, the first since her confirmation as commission head in July.

Von der Leyen has been assembling her team of EU commissioners – one from each of the bloc’s 27 member states apart from departing Britain – ahead of their projected start date of November 1, when she is set to take over from commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The commission is the European Union’s executive, with a staff of around 32,000. It plays a key role in setting political priorities, initiating legislation and ensuring EU rules are adhered to.

The final line-up will be determined by the European Parliament, which will vote on the full package following a series of hustings. Several nominees – notably from Hungary, Poland and Romania – are expected to face headwinds.

Member states have been jostling for heavyweight portfolios. Besides von der Leyen, the only other designation made before Tuesday was the next EU foreign policy chief, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell.

Von der Leyen also tapped France’s Sylvie Goulard as internal market commissioner to head the newly created directorate for defence industry and space. In recent years, the EU has sought to carve out a more active role on defence issues and increase cooperation between member states.

Vestager, of Denmark, has made a global name for herself by imposing heavy fines on multinational giants including Apple, Google and Amazon for breaching EU competition rules. If confirmed, the role could keep her on a collision course with the United States, home to many of the world’s largest digital companies.

As commissioner for rule of law, Timmermans clashed with several eastern European member states, including Poland, which he took to task for its judicial reforms.

His successor is to be Vera Jourova of the Czech Republic, another member of the Visegrad group of countries which objected to Timmermans’ assertive approach.

The list drawn up by Von der Leyen, Germany’s former defence minister and the first woman to run the commission, contains 13 women, including herself, and 14 men.

Gender parity has been one of von der Leyen’s key priorities in assembling her team, along with achieving a geographic balance and an even spread among parliament’s political groups.

The youngest proposed member of her college of commissioners is 28-year-old Virginijus Sinkevicius of Lithuania, taking over agriculture from Phil Hogan.

The ball is now in the court of the parliament, which will hold hearings with nominees in the coming weeks. “Each commissioner, each vice president will have to convince,” von der Leyen said.