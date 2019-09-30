EU parliament committee vetoes Hungarian, Romanian EU commissioners

The legal affairs committee of the European Parliament has vetoed the Hungarian and Romanian candidates to become EU commissioners, dpa has learned from participants in the meeting.

Hungary’s Laszlo Trocsanyi and Romania’s Rovana Plumb are not fit to take up posts in president-elect Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission, the committee decided.

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, had asked the committee for further clarification after they found last Thursday that Trocsanyi and Plumb had financial conflicts of interest.

Sassoli must now liaise with von der Leyen, who may ask Budapest and Bucharest to put forward new names.