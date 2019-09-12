Embattled Trudeau launches federal election campaigning in Canada

Montreal, 12 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – With the opposition Conservatives breathing down his neck and lingering questions about his handling of a bribery scandal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched campaigning for Canada’s upcoming federal election on Wednesday.

Trudeau visited Governor-General Julie Payette at her official residence at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to ask permission to dissolve parliament, setting the stage for Canada’s 43rd general election on October 21.

Trudeau will be asking Canadians to give his Liberal Party another four years in power.

The Liberals, who are virtually tied with the Conservatives in most polls, are facing a tough battle in the 40-day campaign despite the booming economy and low unemployment levels not seen in decades.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said his government’s accomplishments included a “dramatic” drop in poverty levels, low unemployment, tax cuts for the middle class, improved pension plans, renegotiating a crucial trade agreement with the US and Mexico, efforts to fight climate change and reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous communities.

“We’ve done a lot together these past four years, but the truth is, we’re just getting started,” Trudeau said. “So Canadians have an important choice to make: will we go back to the failed policies of the past, or will we continue to move forward?”

However, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said Trudeau had “lost the moral authority to govern” over his government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Montreal-based company is accused of paying 47.7 million dollars in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011. SNC-Lavalin, its construction division and a subsidiary also face one charge each of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of 129.8 million dollars.

The company says it intends to vigorously challenge the charges in court.

Trudeau’s government has faced allegations that former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was pressured to let SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution in the bribery case in exchange for a remediation agreement supervised by a judge.

Last month, independent parliamentary ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that Trudeau had violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to pressure Wilson-Raybould to overrule the prosecution’s decision in the case.

On Tuesday evening, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that a police probe into potential obstruction of justice in the SNC-Lavalin affair by officials in the Prime Minister’s office has been hindered because the federal government will not lift cabinet confidentiality for all witnesses.

Trudeau denied those reports.

“We gave out the largest and most expansive waiver of cabinet confidence in Canada’s history,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also sidestepped questions about whether he thinks he made any personal mistakes in the affair.

“My job as prime minister is to be there to stand up for and defend Canadians’ jobs,” Trudeau said.