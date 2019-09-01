0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Education Minister: 2019/2020 school year should start Monday, no reason for strike

Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi calls on elementary and high school teachers and principals to prepare for tomorrow's start of the new school year after their trade union has announced it will hold a warning strike on Sept. 2.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 September 2019 13:38
