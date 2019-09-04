0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Economy can survive without machines but not without people, says Angjushev

With the budget revision, the EUR 50 million intended for capital investments will instead be invested in human capital and fixing the labor shortage, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Wednesday at an event on signing agreements for capital infrastructure projects.

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 September 2019 15:11

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close