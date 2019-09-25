Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

Washington, 25 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump will face an impeachment inquiry by lawmakers, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, announced on Tuesday, in a move that threatens to upend US politics.

The announcement comes after a secret whistle-blower complaint snowballed into a full-blown scandal, amid speculation that Trump may have withheld US aid to Ukraine for his own political gain.

Pelosi’s statement, which could lay the groundwork for the process to remove the president from office, was immediately blasted by Trump as “Witch Hunt garbage” that would hurt the country.

“I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” Pelosi said in a televised announcement from Capitol Hill.

The most senior Democrat had long hesitated to bow to pressure from progressives in her centre-left party to launch the investigation, fearing it could endanger Democrats facing tight elections.

“The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law,” Pelosi added. In one of her most serious accusations, she accused the president of endangering national security and violating the founding principles and laws of the United States.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the constitution,” she said.

The move comes amid accusations the president may have used some 400 million dollars in US military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden, the former vice president and a leading presidential candidate for the Democrats in the 2020 election.

Trump’s centre-right Republican Party rallied around the president during the latest affair, as its lawmakers have done almost without exception throughout his three years in office when there were calls for his ouster.

“Speaker Pelosi happens to be the speaker of this House but she does not speak for America when it comes to this issue,” Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the House said. “What she said today made no difference of what’s been going on.”

The whistleblower complaint is currently being withheld from Congress, in what the Democrats and many legal analysts say is illegal.

The complaint reportedly includes multiple acts by Trump to pressure Ukraine, one of the instances coming during a phone call Trump held with the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

In an apparent attempt to get ahead of a freshly galvanized move by the Democrats to launch the investigation, Trump said he had authorized the release of a full and unredacted [unedited] transcript of the call on Wednesday.

Trump said the US received permission from the Ukrainians to release the transcript and added that it will show there was no quid pro quo between him and Zelensky.

The content of the call will be highly scrutinized and if it favours the president, it could serve to politically undercut the efforts of the Democrats, who are building a more cohesive front to investigate Trump.

Trump’s re-election campaign is already claiming the move will “only serve to embolden and energize President Trump’s supporters” and help him win the upcoming election.

According to US broadcaster CNN, 158 out of 235 Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress support impeachment, which means there is still no majority, but the numbers in favour have been rapidly growing.

The Ukraine saga comes on top of the president’s previous battles over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Mueller report released this year was inconclusive on key issues, while still raising serious concerns about the president’s behaviour and refusing to rule out potential violations of the law.

Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee are still investigating allegations that Trump obstructed justice in that probe, which will continue even as Pelosi’s new move begins.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Pelosi said: “It’s a really sad day for our country.”

The Ukraine issue has emerged in earnest over the past week, as reports emerged that a whistleblower had flagged concerns about the call. Lawmakers trying to get information on Trump’s talks with Zelensky were stonewalled by the White House, setting off a showdown.

Pelosi said the acting director of national intelligence must hand over the whistleblower complaint by Thursday, adding that withholding the complaint is a “violation of the constitution.”

There is no evidence of Biden’s wrongdoing. The president has denied any wrongdoing since reports first emerged.

Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower who was behind a secret complaint is seeking to speak with Congress, possibly as soon as this week.

The House is set to vote on Wednesday on a measure calling for the whistleblower complaint to be handed over.

Biden himself has weighed in, saying that if the president stonewalled lawmakers with the information they are asking for, it “will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment.” Biden said this would be a “tragedy.”

Only three presidents have faced real impeachment proceedings. The first was Andrew Johnson in 1868, who was acquitted by a narrow vote in the Senate. Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 and 1999 but also managed to stay in office. Richard Nixon resigned to avoid being impeached.

Impeachment in the US was a process designed by the founders of the country to hold to account the highest-ranking officials including the president. The grounds for impeachment are broad and include bribery, treason and so-called “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The US Congress is divided into two branches. In an impeachment process, the lower House of Representatives and its committees act as the investigators and grand jury, ultimately deciding, based on investigations, whether to draw up articles of impeachment.

If the House has a majority vote in favour of any articles of impeachment – essentially an indictment – the process moves to the upper chamber, the Senate, which holds a trial.

There is no appeal, but the Senate must vote by a two-third majority to remove the official from office.