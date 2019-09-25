Daimler hit with 870-million-euro fine over diesel emissions scandal

German prosecutors said Tuesday that they are handing carmaker Daimler a fine of 870 million euros (957 million dollars) in connection with the diesel emissions scandal.

The prosecutor’s office in the city of Stuttgart accused the carmaker of negligently violating its supervisory responsibilities by handing out certificates to diesel vehicles that were not in compliance with emissions standards.

Daimler rejects the allegations of emissions manipulation, but said it would not appeal the decision and that the fine would not have any impact on its third-quarter earnings. The Stuttgart-based company had already set aside funds in previous quarters.

Daimler is among several carmakers that have been accused of violating pollution regulations and even manipulating exhaust systems to make emissions seem lower than they are.

Volkswagen and its subsidiaries Audi and Porsche have been at the centre of the scandal since 2015 and have been handed fines totalling more than 2 billion euros in Germany. Component manufacturer Bosch was also fined 90 million euros by prosecutors in Stuttgart.

In fining Daimler, prosecutors pointed to the fact that the carmaker was eventually required by the German transportation authority KBA to recall 684,000 vehicles that had been certified despite their nitrogen oxide levels not complying with regulations.

Daimler complied with the recall but appealed the KBA’s decision. Though it will not appeal the fine, Daimler said its appeal against the KBA recall still stands to ensure legal certainty going forward.

Daimler was forced to cut its earnings forecast for 2019 earlier this year after a loss-making second quarter due in part to the diesel scandal. In July, the company said it was putting aside an additional 1.6 billion euros to handle the issue.

Germany’s emissions scandal began in 2015 when Volkswagen was accused of equipping more than 10 million cars with software that cheated emissions tests and meant that many times the permitted level of nitrogen oxide was being emitted.

Also on Tuesday, prosecutors in Germany said they were charging Volkswagen’s management with market manipulation in connection with the 2015 crisis.