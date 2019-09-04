0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Council of Public Prosecutors: Report on SPO’s Janeva remains classified

The Council of Public Prosecutors rejected a request to declassify  the report on the dismissal of SPO's head Katica Janeva, which has been forwarded to Parliament.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 September 2019 16:09
Back to top button
Close