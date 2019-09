Choir ‘St.Zlata Meglenska’ holds Paris concert on Independence Day

Skopje, 8 September 2019 (MIA) – Women’s chamber choir “St.Zlata Meglenska” held an Independence Day concert in Paris on Sunday.

“A beautiful Independence Day concert of women’s choir St.Zlata Meglenska at the American Cathedral in Paris,” tweeted the Embassy of North Macedonia to the French capital.

The programme included works by Todor Skalovski, Dragan Shuplevski, Pavel Chesnohov, Mihail Ivanov, Georgy Svidirov, Dmitrij Bortnjanski, Zapro Zaprov, G.Caccini, Antonio Vivaldi, Trajko Prokopiev, Aleksandar Lekovski.