British parliament’s upper house backs bill to block no-deal Brexit

Lawmakers in the British parliament’s unelected upper house, the Lords, have approved an opposition bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The bill, which is strongly opposed by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is expected to receive royal assent – allowing it to become law – on Monday.

The main elected house, the Commons, approved the bill on Wednesday, despite Johnson claiming it “would mean years of uncertainty and delay” because it requires the prime minister to seek a further postponement to Brexit.