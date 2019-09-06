British opposition leaders agree to delay snap election

Senior British opposition lawmakers say they have agreed to vote against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s motion to hold a snap election on October 15.

The agreement between leaders of Labour, the Scottish National Party (SNP), the Liberal Democrats and other lawmakers makes it unlikely that Johnson will win the two-thirds majority he needs in parliament, in a vote scheduled for Monday, for the election to go ahead.

“An early general election is now a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’ – but Johnson mustn’t be allowed to dictate the timing as a device to avoid scrutiny and force through a ‘no deal’ Brexit,” SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tweets after the agreement.

Sturgeon says the SNP wants an election but believes “it is in the wider public interest to deny a PM threatening to defy the law any ability to cut and run in his own interests.”

“And when the election does come – as it soon will – @theSNP will put Scotland’s opposition to Brexit and our right to choose our own future as an independent nation at the very heart of the contest,” she adds.