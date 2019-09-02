Britain’s Johnson piles pressure on party rebels over Brexit

London, 2 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a meeting with members of his Conservative party opposed to a no-deal Brexit and threatened to expel dissenters, raising the stakes in a row over how the country should handle its departure from the European Union.

Johnson had been scheduled to meet, among others, former cabinet minister David Gauke, who opposes Britain leaving the EU on October 31 without a negotiated settlement.

Tory parliamentary leaders said lawmakers who support attempts to block a no-deal Brexit will not be considered as party candidates at the next general election. They would also be expelled from the party ranks in parliament, and considered independents.

“They seem to be quite prepared for there to be a rebellion, then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party,” Gauke told BBC radio.

Opposition lawmakers aim to pass a law demanding the government either present a new deal with the EU, or request an extension of Britain’s EU membership beyond the October 31 deadline.

They are under time pressure. Parliament returns from its summer recess on Tuesday; and Johnson last week said parliament would be suspended for about four weeks, and not reconvene until October 14.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News on Monday: “We all got elected in 2017 on a clear manifesto commitment to deliver Britain’s exit from the EU.”

“And by voting with Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour opposition all you’re doing is weakening the prime minister and Britain’s hand in order to deliver Britain’s exit with a good deal,” he said.

Jeremy Corbyn, opposition Labour Party leader, pledged in a speech in Salford to oppose Johnson’s move to suspend parliament describing it as “an attack on democracy which will be resisted.”

Labour was “working with other parties to do everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink. Then we need a general election,” he said.

“A no-deal Brexit is really a Trump-deal Brexit, leading to a one-sided United States trade deal that will put us at the mercy of Donald Trump and the biggest American corporations,” Corbyn said.

Other opposition party leaders also criticized the plans to suspend parliament.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson tweeted that her party was working with others “on emergency legislation to stop this authoritarian power grab.”

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said lawmakers should focus on stopping a no-deal Brexit when they return to parliament.

“I’m against any form of Brexit, I want to stop Brexit, but in particular a no-deal Brexit I think will be catastrophic for our economy, society, for a long time to come,” she told BBC radio.

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair cautioned that Johnson could potentially win a general election due to a divided opposition, and urged Labour to focus on legislation to stop a no-deal exit prior to any election.

Britain has reached a juncture where “there’s never a more important moment for politicians to put country before tribe and national interest before self-interest,” Blair said in a speech at the Institute for Government in London.

Gordon Brown, Blair’s successor, warned during a visit to a Liverpool bakery that a no-deal Brexit would lead to supply shortages and that “poverty would rise.”

The government meanwhile launched an information campaign, “Get ready for Brexit,” for businesses and people on how to prepare for Brexit. It includes a website, as well as advertisements online, on TV and billboards.