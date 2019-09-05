Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from parliament over ‘torn’ loyalties

London, 5 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo, announced his resignation as a minister and Conservative lawmaker on Thursday, saying he felt “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington [in south-east England] for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs,” tweeted pro-EU Conservative Jo Johnson, 47.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #overandout.

Johnson supported his brother’s government by voting against a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit this week and by backing his call for a snap election.

Their sister, Rachel, tweeted on Thursday that the family “avoids the topic of Brexit especially at meals as we don’t want to gang up on the PM!”

Downing Street said Boris Johnson thanked his brother for his service and “as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.”

Fellow pro-EU Conservative David Gauke replied to Jo Johnson that many lawmakers had “had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks.”

“None more so than Jo,” Gauke tweeted. “This is a big loss to parliament, the government and the Conservative Party.”

Gauke was one of 21 Conservatives who joined opposition parties this week in voting to block Boris Johnson from withdrawing Britain from the European Union without an exit deal on October 31.

He said the Conservatives told him on Wednesday that he was “barred from being re-selected” as a parliamentary candidate for the party after he opposed the government in a key vote on the no-deal Brexit bill on Tuesday.

Parliament’s elected main house, the Commons, approved the bill late Wednesday, sending it to the unelected upper house, the Lords, whose members tabled dozens of amendments in an apparent bid to delay the legislation.

The government said the bill will return to the Commons for the final time on Monday, after pro-EU and pro-Brexit Lords agreed early Thursday to finish reading the bill by Friday afternoon.

It will also present another motion calling for a snap election, after lawmakers rejected Johnson’s first proposal on Wednesday, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, said on Thursday.

Ian Murray, a lawmaker from the main opposition Labour party, said the younger Johnson’s resignation was “devastating.”

“Even Boris Johnson’s brother knows that he can’t be trusted to make decisions in the national interest,” Murray tweeted.

Jo Johnson campaigned for Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum and has backed calls for a second referendum.

Boris Johnson, 55, has pledged to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without an exit deal.

Despite their differences over Brexit, Jo Johnson was handed a post in the new cabinet when his brother became prime minister in late July.