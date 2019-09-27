Belotti’s brace seals Torino’s comeback against AC Milan

Rome, 27 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Torino bounced back to a 2-1 defeat of AC Milan from an Andrea Belotti brace Thursday in the closing game of the fifth round of the Serie A season.

The visiting Devils went up from Krzysztof Piatek’s 19th-minute penalty and stayed in control in the remainder of the first half as Belotti missed Il Toro’s only telling chance.

The international striker beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a fierce drive and tapped in an overhead kick after botching a close-range deflection.

Torino are now level on nine points with fourth-place Napoli and Cagliari as Milan sit on six.