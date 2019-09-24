BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Bekteshi: We’re implementing measures to boost energy efficiency

The new Law on Energy, which was adopted in 2018 and is fully in line with new directives on environment protection and promoting investment in renewable energy sources, is already being implemented, several public calls are announced and evaluation of bids on photovoltaic power station construction is underway, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi told a panel on Tuesday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 September 2019 15:41
