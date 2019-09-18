Basketball superstar Curry targets Olympics in 2020

Berlin, 18 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – NBA superstar Stephen Curry intends to play the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as the United States attempts to bounce back from a disappointing basketball World Cup in China.

“That is the plan, for sure,” the Golden State Warriors’ Curry told ESPN in an interview on Wednesday. “I’ve never been on the Olympic team.

“I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it.”

The US finished a worst-ever seventh at the recently concluded World Cup without Curry and several other top players from the domestic league.

“We’re still the best,” said Curry, though he admitted that depends on players sticking to their commitment to play at the Games.