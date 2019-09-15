Bahamas, still recovering from Dorian, in path of new tropical storm

Less than two weeks after being devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas is once again in the path of a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to lash the Abaco Islands region with heavy rains and wind, the National Hurricane Center said.

No significant storm surge is expected, it added.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, the NHC said, with up to 15 centimeters of rain expected in some parts.

The tropical storm is expected to grow into a hurricane after it leaves the Bahamas as it slowly makes its way north, towards Bermuda.

Humberto is also forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through early next week.

Dorian, which made its first landfall on the Caribbean archipelago on Sept. 1, leveled entire neighborhoods, with Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands worst hit. About 1,300 people remain missing, and the official death toll of 50 is still expected to significantly rise.