Back to school on Tuesday, warning strike is over

Teachers and pupils from elementary and high schools are all back to school on Tuesday, after a warning strike organized yesterday by the Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK). 

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 September 2019 10:06
