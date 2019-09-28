0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Atanasov speaks at World Rabies Day event

Food and Veterinary Agency Director Zoran Atanasov addressed on Saturday an event on World Rabies Day - September 28, which took place in the City Park under the motto 'Rabies Ends Here'. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 September 2019 17:12
