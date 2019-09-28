At least two killed, 17 injured on election day in Afghanistan

At least two people were killed and 17 others injured in explosions and rocket attacks in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the country’s presidential election got under way.

At least one person was killed and three others injured when an explosive device went off inside a school that was being used as a polling centre in the Sorkh Rod district in eastern Nangarhar province, provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi told dpa.

Another explosion inside a mosque being used as a polling centre in Kandahar city injured 14 people, including a policeman, provincial police official Mohammad Qasim Azad said.

Azad said the explosive device had been placed inside the mosque speaker.

Meanwhile, at least one election observer was killed in rocket attacks in Kunduz province, provincial council members Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani and Mawlawi Abdullah confirmed.

Taliban militants began shelling Kunduz city, the capital of the northern province, at 4 am Saturday (2330 GMT Friday), Rabbani said.

Smaller security incidents also took place in Kabul, but authorities are yet to confirm or share details of the incidents.

The security incidents took place as Afghans are heading to the polls to pick their next president, despite warnings by the Taliban against voting and being told to stay inside their homes.

Voting in the country began shortly after 7 am (0230 GMT) and will end at 3 pm (1030 GMT) with a possible two-hour extension.

One of the main issues in the voting process so far are voters’ names missing from the voters list, the executive director of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA), Yousof Rashed, told dpa.

However, Rashed says that the “technical issues have not damaged the credibility of the election process at whole.”

The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said in a statement that the main challenge so far has been the absence of voters’ names in the biometric devices.

“88 per cent of the polling centres had this problem in 34 provinces and many people were unable to vote due to this problem,” TEFA said.

Afghanistan‘s election commission announced in a statement late Saturday morning that those individuals whose names are missing from the voters’ list (digital or paper) can cast their votes as long as they have the registration proof, a blue sticker, on the back of their national ID card.

A third of polling centres will remain closed due to security threats in Taliban-controlled areas and in other places where the insurgent militia wields influence.

Entire cities, including the capital, Kabul, were closed to traffic as part of the security measures. Some 72,000 members of the Afghan security forces have been deployed to provide security for the election, with another 20,000 to 30,000 on standby.

Eighteen candidates, including Ghani, who shares power in the National Unity Government with Abdullah, are contesting the election.