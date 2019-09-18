At least 26 children and teacher killed in school fire in Liberia

Monrovia, 18 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 26 children and their teacher were killed when a fire broke out at a school in the West African nation of Liberia, the national fire brigade said on Wednesday.

“The bodies of 26 students and one teacher have so far been recovered, with two bodies yet to be found,” National Fire Services operations chief Samie Coe told dpa, saying that the death toll could increase to 29.

The fire started Tuesday evening at a Koranic boarding school in Paynesville, on the outskirts of Monrovia, according to Coe.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated on Wednesday, but fire service officials suspected a faulty electric cable to be responsible for the accident.

“My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building,” President George Weah said on Twitter.