6th Veles Marathon Swim welcomes international swimmers

Skopje, 15 September 2019 (MIA) – Swimmers from Bulgaria, Serbia, Kosovo, and Turkey will be competing against local participants in the 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km men’s and women’s races of the Veles Marathon Swim held at Lake Mladost on Sunday.

According to Goran Stojanovski from the National Swimming Federation, this year’s marathon swim—which is in its sixth year—is the best organized yet.

“I’d like to see the Veles Marathon Swim enter the FINA Champions Swim Series next year, which would mean it would be part of a a circuit gathering the world’s top swimmers,” Stojanovski said.

Thirty lifeguards from Veles and Skopje will be on duty during the open water swimming event, joined by several lifeguards from Bulgaria.

Twenty kayakers from Babuna Kayak Club will also provide their support, and a team of medics will be available to help event participants.

The Veles Marathon Swim was organized by the sports associations Club 28, Babuna Kayak Club and the National Swimming Federation under the auspices of the Municipality of Veles. mr/