5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts north-eastern Philippines

Manila, 13 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A 5.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday jolted the north-eastern Philippines, including the capital, causing people to to be evacuated from buildings and schools, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake. The epicentre was located north-east of the town of Burdeos in Quezon province, 110 kilometres east of Manila.

The tremor was felt in metropolitan Manila, where government and commercial buildings, residential buildings and schools were evacuated.

The overhead train system in Manila temporarily halted operations to ensure that the stations were safe following the earthquake and an aftershock that was felt more than 30 minutes later.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes strike.

The last major quake to hit the country was a 7.1-magnitude tremor that killed more than 220 people in the central Philippines in October 2013.

In July 1990, more than 2,400 people were killed on the northern island of Luzon in a magnitude-7.8 quake, one of the strongest tremors ever to hit the country.