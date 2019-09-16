16 killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen, rebels say

Sana’a, 24 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Yemen’s Houthi rebels said at least 16 people, including seven children, were killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in the southern province of Dhale on Tuesday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarie said the strikes targeted a residential building in the district of Qaatabah. Four women was among those killed, and a medic was wounded, he added.

There has been no comment so far from the Saudi-led alliance, which has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

Yemen, one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, has been locked in a devastating power struggle between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government since late 2014.

The Saudis fear that the Houthis will give their regional rival, Iran, a strategic foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.

The rebels currently control Yemen‘s capital Sana’a and other parts of the country.