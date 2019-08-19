0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Zoran Mileski-Kicheec testifies before PPO

Zoran Mileski-Kicheec, charged in the Racket case with "accepting a reward for illegal influence," was brought in from detention to testify at a hearing on Monday, according to the Public Prosecution for organized crime.

Magdalena Reed 19 August 2019 16:47
