Zaev urges ruling, opposition parties to align positions on public prosecution law

We're proud that as executive we've created conditions for the independent judicial system to work and return the rule of law. Let's show that North Macedonia is changing, as no one is no longer pressuring prosecutors or courts, they're making independent decisions, PM Zoran Zaev said late Thursday following a central board session of the ruling SDSM. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 22 August 2019 21:58
