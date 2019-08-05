0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev urges political parties to support reforms for final defeat of “captured state”

All political parties should support the solutions that wrap up reforms for the final defeat of the "captured state", for the fight against crime and corruption, for a society in which no one will be granted privilege and amnesty, PM Zoran Zaev said in the video address in regard to the latest developments related to the Special Prosecutor's Office and the draft law on Public Prosecutor's Office.

Silvana Kochovska 5 August 2019 14:30
