Zaev to expats: Invest in your homeland

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister for Diaspora Affairs Edmond Ademi on Wednesday evening presented policies aimed at boosting the economy to a gathering of expatriates living in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey, and the USA.

Magdalena Reed 15 August 2019 11:27
