Zaev: Solution based on consensus is in the prosecution’s best interest

A consensus-based solution is what's best for the public prosecution, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday after visiting the Buchim mine in Radovish.

Викторија Јованова, Штип 28 August 2019 16:31

