Zaev: I expect investigation to reveal all the evidence of anyone in Racket case

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says he will not allow individuals to bring the government down and believes in a thorough and swift investigation into the Racket case, which will reveal the evidence of every case, including Katica Janeva, Zoran Zaev and for anyone. He considers that now is not the time for snap elections, given the expectations of getting a date for opening EU accession talks, reiterating that October next year is the most ideal period for elections.

Silvana Kochovska 13 August 2019 21:36
